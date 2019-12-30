14:27
Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek is considering a complaint by lawyers against decision of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan to extradite employees of Sapat lyceum Senan Yylmaz and Sanjar Abdulhakim to Turkey.

Note, the supervisory body issued a decision on extradition of the foreigners for bringing them to justice for committing a crime in their homeland.

The lyceum employees are accused of complicity in an illegal armed group and membership in an armed terrorist organization in Turkey. Senan Yylmaz and Sanjar Abdulhakim are in custody in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Lawyers asked to bring the defendants to court. However, a judge Chyngyzbek Berdimuratov refused to grant the defense’s request.

The court also refused a break to study the extradition case and a judge removal.

Kyrgyz-Turkish Lyceums Sebat were renamed into Sapat in March 2017. A new charter was developed, which was registered with the Ministry of Justice.

Sapat unites 16 lyceums, Ataturk-Ala-Too University and Silk Road International School, three incomplete secondary schools, dormitories in Bishkek, Osh, and Jalal-Abad cities.

In the summer 2016, Turkey raised the issue of closure of the Kyrgyz-Turkish lyceums, which allegedly are related to a preacher Fethullah Gulen, who lives in the United States.
