New Year tree was installed in Bazar-Korgon district of Kyrgyzstan for 112,000 soms. Photos of the New Year’s decorations were posted on social media. However, users ask whether a New Year tree for 112,000 soms should look like this.

«Dear compatriots, this New Year tree has been installed in Bazar-Korgon district. Its price is 112,000 soms. Was the rest of the money «eaten up» by the head of the district and its administration?» local residents ask.