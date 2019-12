Number of pensioners is annually increasing by 17,000 people in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced at a meeting of Parliament.

There are 640,000 pensioners in the republic that is 10 percent of the total population.

The lowest salary in budget-funded organizations is about 5,000 soms, and the minimum pension is 1,173 soms. It is necessary to constantly have 1.5 billion soms in reserve for pension payments. The Social Fund has no such funds.