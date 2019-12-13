Kyrgyzstan’s hockey team loses to Iceland at qualification for the Olympics

National hockey team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Iceland with a score 4: 9 at qualification for the 2022 Olympics.

Competitions in Group K in the framework of the second qualification round began on December 12 in Brasov (Romania). Members of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic Kuzma Terentyev (23rd minute), Vladimir Tonkikh (27th minute) and Vladimir Nichipurenko (51st and 60th minutes) scored during the match.

Team of Kyrgyzstan will meet with the Romanian team in the second round, scheduled for December 13.

Recall, the first qualification round was held in November in Luxembourg. Kyrgyzstanis won all the matches and secured a berth to the current tournament.