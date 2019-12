Participants of a shootout in Bishkek were detained. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev told journalists.

According to him, a showdown occurred between members of an organized crime group and the youth.

Related news Members of organized crime group involved in shootout in Bishkek

«Two young guys, born in 1995, were detained. It was they who attacked the members of the organized crime group,» the minister said.

Recall, the shootout occurred the night before at the intersection of Gagarin and Bakaev Streets in Bishkek. It is known that members of the organized crime group of Ulan Toktosunov, nicknamed Sakal, are involved in the shootout.