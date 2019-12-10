11:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Members of organized crime group involved in shootout in Bishkek

Members of an organized crime group are involved in a shootout in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The shootout occurred at the intersection of Gagarin and Bakaev Streets. Police officers worked at the scene.

«According to preliminary data, six shells were found. Law enforcement officers are establishing the type of weapon. It is known that members of the organized crime group of Ulan Toktosunov, nicknamed Sakal, are involved in the shootout,» the sources said.

The shootout occurred in Bishkek yesterday night.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
Shootout occurs in Bishkek
Shootout occurs in Kara-Suu district, one person wounded
Shootout between local residents occurs in Balykchi
Popular
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek Permissible air pollution level slightly exceeded in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
10 December, Tuesday
11:05
Almazbek Atambayev to face another charge - riots in Koi-Tash Almazbek Atambayev to face another charge - riots in Ko...
10:17
Kyrgyzstanis take second place at Dance Championship in Norway
10:07
Members of organized crime group involved in shootout in Bishkek
10:00
Kyrgyzstan to start large-scale implementation of PPP projects next year
09:39
Shootout occurs in Bishkek
9 December, Monday
17:40
Nephew of parliament speaker becomes head of Anti-Corruption Service Directorate