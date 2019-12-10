Members of organized crime group involved in shootout in Bishkek

Members of an organized crime group are involved in a shootout in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The shootout occurred at the intersection of Gagarin and Bakaev Streets. Police officers worked at the scene.

«According to preliminary data, six shells were found. Law enforcement officers are establishing the type of weapon. It is known that members of the organized crime group of Ulan Toktosunov, nicknamed Sakal, are involved in the shootout,» the sources said.

The shootout occurred in Bishkek yesterday night.