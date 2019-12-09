14:09
Azimzhan Askarov’s case. Lawyer states about illegality of housing confiscation

Affected party in the criminal case against a well-known human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov claim two-thirds of his house. Lawyer Valeryan Vakhitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, by the decision of Bazar-Korgon District Court of Jalal-Abad region dated September 5, 2017, the attachment of the house of Azimzhan Askarov was lifted. But in 2019, the bailiff of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek repeatedly attached the house. The Bishkek City Court later decided to attach only two-thirds of the living space and confiscate it.

The lawyer recalls: it is illegal to take away the only housing from the family of Azimzhan Askarov. This is contrary to the Constitution.

«The decision of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court dated December 23, 2013 sets a list of property of the debtor that cannot be attached: this is a residential building in which the debtor and his family reside permanently, it is not subject to pledge. Therefore, it cannot be alienated. We repeatedly noted earlier that the house that was attached was the only house inherited by Askarov from his mother, and it was not mortgaged,» Valeryan Vakhitov recalled.

On December 2, the Supreme Court decriminalized a number of episodes and commuted the punishment of the human rights defender on some counts. However, the main charge «complicity in the murder» of the Criminal Code, under which he received a life sentence, remained.

Azimzhan Askarov is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder of a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.
