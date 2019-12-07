19:08
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking

Kyrgyzstan has moved 29 positions up in the global ranking of postal services and took the 106th place out of 192. Press service of Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise reported.

In the past three years, the Universal Postal Union has begun to compile the Integrated Index for Postal Development (2IPD). On its basis, countries are divided into groups: from the least to the most developed.

The 2IPD Index assesses the work of national postal operators.

The postal network is considered as a driver of socio-economic development, representing the largest physical network in the world. The index is compiled on the basis of four key parameters: reliability, penetration, product portfolio compliance and sustainability.

«Thanks to the automation process of Kyrgyz Pochtasy, Kyrgyzstan took the 106th place, which is 29 positions higher compared to the same ranking last year,» the state company said.

The Universal Postal Union is an intergovernmental agency within the United Nations. It includes 192 countries of the world.
link:
views: 236
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan takes 99th place out of 100 in English Proficiency Index
Two Kyrgyz universities get into best universities ranking
Kyrgyzstan takes 89th place in World's Safest Countries 2019 ranking
What ministries of Kyrgyzstan are drowning in corruption?
Bishkek - one of cities recommended for autumn travel in CIS
Kyrgyzstan ranked as country with unhealthiest cuisine
Payment system at Kara-Kul post launched in test mode
Kyrgyzstan takes 11th place among former USSR countries in visa-free travel
Kyrgyzstan takes 15th place in FIBA World Ranking
Bishkek, Osh included in ranking of cities visited by Russian cities' residents
Popular
Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor Photo of the day. Place of search and dump movement at Kumtor
Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed Feminnale scandal. New director of Fine Arts Museum appointed
Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list Transfer of millions from Kyrgyzstan. Border guards put on wanted list
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020 New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020
7 December, Saturday
13:48
Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro Train dedicated to EAEU runs in Moscow metro
13:33
China to allocate 13 government scholarships for Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking
12:44
New head of 9th Directorate of SCNS appointed
12:01
Kyrgyzstan simplifies registration of citizens with consular departments