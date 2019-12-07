Kyrgyzstan moves 29 positions up in postal services ranking

Kyrgyzstan has moved 29 positions up in the global ranking of postal services and took the 106th place out of 192. Press service of Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise reported.

In the past three years, the Universal Postal Union has begun to compile the Integrated Index for Postal Development (2IPD). On its basis, countries are divided into groups: from the least to the most developed.

The 2IPD Index assesses the work of national postal operators.

The postal network is considered as a driver of socio-economic development, representing the largest physical network in the world. The index is compiled on the basis of four key parameters: reliability, penetration, product portfolio compliance and sustainability.

«Thanks to the automation process of Kyrgyz Pochtasy, Kyrgyzstan took the 106th place, which is 29 positions higher compared to the same ranking last year,» the state company said.

The Universal Postal Union is an intergovernmental agency within the United Nations. It includes 192 countries of the world.