11:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

2018 Declaration campaign. Zhenish Razakov has 1,600 m2 house

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan completed the declaration campaign 2018 and began publishing its results.

The Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, who is in charge of the power block, owns a 1,600-square-meter house and household plots. In addition, he has furniture for 30,000 soms, computers and household appliances. During the year, the official has earned 1,167 million soms.

The income of the relatives of Zhenish Razakov is higher. In 2018, their income amounted to 6,074 million soms. They also have household plots, furniture, computers, but they have neither house nor apartment.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Income of Osmonbek Artykbaev's relatives amounts to over 28 million in 2018
Declarations 2018: Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan lives on salary
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his relatives earn more money in 2018
Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov may lose his post
Zhenish Razakov intends to file lawsuit against members of Parliament
SCNS not confirm Zhenish Razakov’s involvement in foreign intelligence services
Parliament deputies demand resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov
Duishenbek Zilaliev submits tax declaration as individual
Officials fined 1.1 million soms for untimely submitted declarations
Discrepancy in declarations of over 50 Kyrgyz officials revealed
Popular
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan intends to get dividends from Centerra Gold
Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking Bishkek takes 14th place in air pollution ranking
Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime Atambayev’s case. Former president suspected of another crime
Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area Highest air pollution level in Bishkek registered in Osh market area
3 December, Tuesday
11:17
Air pollution situation improves in some districts of Bishkek Air pollution situation improves in some districts of B...
11:10
Passenger bus overturns in Kazakhstan, victims reported
10:57
SDPK of Abdrakhmanov wins all lawsuits for alienation of documents and seal
10:10
2018 Declaration campaign. Zhenish Razakov has 1,600 m2 house
09:34
Kyrgyzstani wins silver at Toguz-Korgool Tournament in Almaty
2 December, Monday
18:02
Arrest of Aftandil Zhorobekov. SCNS became a censorship tool, activists believe
16:37
Convict hangs himself at correctional facility in Moldovanovka