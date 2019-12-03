2018 Declaration campaign. Zhenish Razakov has 1,600 m2 house

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan completed the declaration campaign 2018 and began publishing its results.

The Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, who is in charge of the power block, owns a 1,600-square-meter house and household plots. In addition, he has furniture for 30,000 soms, computers and household appliances. During the year, the official has earned 1,167 million soms.

The income of the relatives of Zhenish Razakov is higher. In 2018, their income amounted to 6,074 million soms. They also have household plots, furniture, computers, but they have neither house nor apartment.