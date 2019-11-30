09:41
Russian ballet stars to take part in Swan Lake at Kyrgyz theater

Swan Lake ballet with participation of stars from Russia will take place at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev. The head of the Literary and Dramatic Unit of the theater Elena Myagkova told.

A prima ballerina, winner of the Soul of Dance Award in Star nomination, Golden Mask Award nominee, international ballet laureate Erika Mikirticheva, and an international ballet laureate Denis Dmitriev will come to Bishkek.

Erika Mikirticheva and Denis Dmitriev are soloists of the Konstantin Stanislavsky and V.I. Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater. This year, the dancers opened the 101st theater season at their native theater with a loud premiere of Don Quixote ballet in the choreographic edition of Rudolf Nureyev.
