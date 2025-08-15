Cholpon-Ata to host Ballet Evening on the Shore of Issyk-Kul

Ballet Evening on the Shore of Issyk-Kul event will be held at Rukh-Ordo Cultural Center named after Ch. Aitmatov on August 15-16. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, masterpieces of world ballet classics and famous scenes from iconic productions will be presented to the audience on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The program will last two days. Admission is free.

Schedule:

August 15 — 7 p.m.;

August 16 — 4 p.m.

The event is organized with the support of the country’s First Lady Aigul Japarova.

The organizers emphasize that the main goal of the project is to foster interest in ballet, cultivate taste among the youth, and enhance the cultural image of the region. The Ballet Evening also aims to promote Issyk-Kul region as a key international cultural destination.