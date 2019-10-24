11:59
Moscow Theater on Ice to perform Swan Lake in Bishkek

The Moscow Color Ice Theater will present the world classics — the Swan Lake ballet on November 2 and November 3 in Bishkek.

The main parts are performed by the champions and prize-winners of the championships of Russia and Europe Kristina Astakhova, Andrei Deputat, Lina Kudryavtseva, Ilya Spiridonov.

The theater has successfully toured the cities of Europe and Russia. The residents of Bishkek have a great opportunity to see and appreciate the beauty and grace of the ballet on ice.

Tickets are sold at the box office of the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov.

 For additional information please call: 0777559993.

The performance will take place on the ice of the Bishkek city ice rink.

24.kg news agency is an information partner of the event.
