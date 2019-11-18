14:55
International Festival “Ballet. Ballet..." ends by gala concert in Bishkek

International Festival «Ballet. Ballet...» ended in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In 2019, it is dedicated to the 70th birthday of an outstanding dancer, People’s Artist of the USSR Cholponbek Bazarbaev.

Participants of the Bishkek festival were leading ballet soloists from Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan — Kanat Nadyrbek, Olesya Roslanova, Anatoly Soya, Daniil Roslanov, Gaukhar Usina, Tair Gatauov, Asel Aidarova, Farukh Sadyrkulov, Marat Sydykov, as well as students of the Bishkek Dace School named after Cholponbek Bazarbaev.

From November 14 to November 17, residents and guests of the capital saw masterpieces of the world ballet classics, the best and beloved by the audience works of foreign and Russian choreography.

An Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurmatbek Polotov worked at the conductor’s stand during the festival.
