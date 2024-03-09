Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society

A modern ballet troupe of 40 dancers with elements of classical ballet and modern dance will be created for the first time in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

According to the ministry, the ballet troupe, which represents a synthesis of classical and modern dance, will include young men and women from 18 to 25 years old.

The casting will be held on April 3-4 at the Bishkek Cholponbek Bazarbayev Choreographic School, chaired by Soviet and Russian choreographer, founder and artistic director of the international ballet Todes Alla Dukhova and other famous choreographers.

The newly created ballet troupe will join the staff of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov. It will be the first modern ballet troupe in the Kyrgyz Republic.