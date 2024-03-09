17:22
USD 89.43
EUR 97.46
RUB 0.99
English

Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society

A modern ballet troupe of 40 dancers with elements of classical ballet and modern dance will be created for the first time in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

According to the ministry, the ballet troupe, which represents a synthesis of classical and modern dance, will include young men and women from 18 to 25 years old.

The casting will be held on April 3-4 at the Bishkek Cholponbek Bazarbayev Choreographic School, chaired by Soviet and Russian choreographer, founder and artistic director of the international ballet Todes Alla Dukhova and other famous choreographers.

The newly created ballet troupe will join the staff of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov. It will be the first modern ballet troupe in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/288618/
views: 240
Print
Related
World-famous ballerina to hold master class for Kyrgyz artists
Young ballet dancers to go on tour around Kyrgyzstan
Russian ballet stars to take part in Swan Lake at Kyrgyz theater
International Festival “Ballet. Ballet..." ends by gala concert in Bishkek
Moscow Theater on Ice to perform Swan Lake in Bishkek
Ballet dancer from Kyrgyzstan becomes laureate of International Competition
Ballet dancer from Kyrgyzstan wins Grand Prix at festival in St. Petersburg
Two dancers from Kyrgyzstan to compete for prize of ballet dancer competition
Popular
Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan Ozon launches its own courier delivery in Kyrgyzstan
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1 World Bank ready to allocate $500 million for construction of Kambar-Ata 1
March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 March for women's rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
9 March, Saturday
16:41
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
16:37
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis
15:35
Modern ballet troupe to be formed in National Philharmonic Society
15:30
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
15:26
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament