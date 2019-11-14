Blue spruce saplings from Kyrgyzstan to be planted in Belarus

Blue spruce saplings will be planted in Belarus to commemorate Kyrgyzstanis killed during the Great Patriotic War. The initiative was proposed by Agitbrigada Public Charity Foundation.

A place for planting has been chosen in Vitebsk Oblast of Belarus. In 1944, there were fierce battles during Bagration operation.

«One of them occurred during crossing of Western Dvina River. Our compatriot Zhumash Asanaliev died in the battle. He was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Activists of the foundation and the public will plant more than 200 Tien Shan spruces delivered from Asanaliev’s homeland, Issyk-Kul region of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the memorial, where he was buried with 212 fellow soldiers,» representatives of the foundation noted.