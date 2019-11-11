Decision on naming street after Kurmanbek Bakiyev to be canceled

Resolution on naming a street in honor of the fugitive president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev in Rakhmanzhan village of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan will be canceled. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The document on naming the street was adopted by deputies of the rural council.

«The decision was adopted illegally. It will be withdrawn and canceled. District and regional administrations were not aware of naming the street after Kurmanbek Bakiyev. Persons who have renamed the street will be punished. The nameplate installed at the beginning of the street was dismantled,» the office said.

On November 9, a photograph showing a stand with the name of the street named after Kurmanbek Bakiyev was posted on social media. Readers recognized Rakhmanzhan village in Nooken district of Jalal-Abad region on the photo.