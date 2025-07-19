10:14
Parents in Kyrgyzstan now have choice when registering their children's surnames

The President of Kyrgyzstan has signed amendments to the Family Code and the Law «On Civil Status Acts,» granting parents greater flexibility in choosing their children’s surnames in accordance with Kyrgyz traditions.

Under the new legislation, parents may now choose from several naming formats, including:

  • The father’s name with the addition of the word «uulu» for male children and the word «kyzy» for female children, or without such additions — in these cases, the child is not given a patronymic;
  • The grandfather’s name without adding an ending to it, and at the request of the parents, the father’s name can be added;
  • The grandfather’s name with the addition of the word «tegin», at the request of the parents, the father’s name can also be added with the addition of the word «uulu» for male children, the word «kyzy» for female children;
  • The surname may be assigned based on the names of ancestors up to the seventh generation, provided that there are documents confirming direct kinship or that such documents are available in the archives of an authorized state body.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on June 11, 2025 with the aim of expanding the possibilities for choosing surnames in accordance with Kyrgyz traditions and cultural characteristics.
link: https://24.kg/english/336822/
views: 111
