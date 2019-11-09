15:59
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek

The Bishkek Internal Affairs Department detained a tenant of Antoshka cafe. Press service of the city police informed 24.kg news agency.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of explosion at the fast food cafe under the article «Violation of fire safety rules» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The tenant of Antoshka café, 56-year-old K.A., was placed in a temporary detention center. The necessary examinations have been commissioned,» the police department said.

The fast food cafe exploded in Bishkek on November 8. As a result, one employee of the cafe died and 13 people were injured.
