Electricity consumption in the energy system of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 1,078 billion kilowatt-hours in October 2019. National Power Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

Compared with October 2018, the figure declined by 119 million kilowatt hours.

At the same time, Electric Stations OJSC reports that the company’s facilities have generated 36,093 million kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past day.