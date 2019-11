A three-story house for members of the Union of Young People with Disabilities of Chui Region will be built in Sokuluk district. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The house will be built by Assanabil Charity Foundation. According to Ernis Myktybek uulu, Chairman of the Union of Young People with Disabilities of Chui Region, the building will include carpentry, sewing workshops, and a training center.

In addition, a private entrepreneur Ulan Zhusupov handed the keys to a two-story house to representatives of the Union.

The ministry noted that the Minister Ulukbek Kochkorov thanked the sponsors who have been implementing successful social projects in Kyrgyzstan for several years.