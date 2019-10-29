Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at Open Taekwondo Championship in Almaty

Kyrgyzstanis won nine gold medals at the Open Taekwondo ITF Championship in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Oleg Lim) informed 24.kg news agency.

About 250 athletes from Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic participated in the tournament. The national team consisted of 21 athletes — trainees of the coaches Temirlan Tagaibaev, Yuri Ten, Urmat Sadyrbekov and Kurban Zakirov.

Ainazik Abduzhabbirova, Islam Ramazanov, Syrga Ruslanbekova, Adina Romova, Cholpon Shabinova, Zhanyl and Burul Sultankulovs became champions in their categories. Polina Gorkova won two gold medals. In addition, the athletes won five silver and seven bronze medals.

«These were our first competitions in the new season. Championship of Issyk-Kul region will be held in Cholpon-Ata on November 2-3,» the federation added.