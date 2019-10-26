Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion

A Senior Investigator of the Sverdlovsky District Police Department was detained in Bishkek. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that the policeman extorted 10,000 soms from a resident of the capital for a positive solution of an issue within pre-trial proceedings. He was detained by officers of the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in conjunction with the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stressed that they continued fight against corrupt and unscrupulous employees.