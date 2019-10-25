National football team of Kyrgyzstan rises to 94th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan rose to the 94th place in the updated FIFA ranking.

The top three ranking teams are Belgium (1,755 points), France (1,726) and Brazil (1,715).

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic has 1,252 points.

The national team occupied the 97th place in the previous ranking. Since its release, the team had two qualifying matches for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023. Kyrgyzstanis defeated Myanmar (7: 0) and Mongolia (2: 1).

The opponents of the Kyrgyzstan’s team at the qualifying tournament occupy the following places in the ranking: Japan (1,498 points) — 28th place, Tajikistan (1,168) — 116th, Myanmar (1,055) — 147th, Mongolia (915) — 186th.

The next ranking will be released on November 28.