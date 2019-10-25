12:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

National football team of Kyrgyzstan rises to 94th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan rose to the 94th place in the updated FIFA ranking.

The top three ranking teams are Belgium (1,755 points), France (1,726) and Brazil (1,715).

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic has 1,252 points.

The national team occupied the 97th place in the previous ranking. Since its release, the team had two qualifying matches for the World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023. Kyrgyzstanis defeated Myanmar (7: 0) and Mongolia (2: 1).

The opponents of the Kyrgyzstan’s team at the qualifying tournament occupy the following places in the ranking: Japan (1,498 points) — 28th place, Tajikistan (1,168) — 116th, Myanmar (1,055) — 147th, Mongolia (915) — 186th.

The next ranking will be released on November 28.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses two positions in FIFA ranking
National football team of Kyrgyzstan retains 95th place in FIFA ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team retains its 95th place in FIFA ranking
Kyrgyzstan loses four positions in FIFA ranking
National football team of Kyrgyzstan lost to Qatar
Kyrgyzstan’s football team rises 24 places up in FIFA ranking for 2018
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses one position in FIFA ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team continues to rise in FIFA ranking
Kyrgyzstan’s football team climbs one position up in FIFA ranking
Football team of Kyrgyzstan loses 17 positions in FIFA ranking
Popular
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
25 October, Friday
12:28
Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Championship Weightlifter from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at Asian Cham...
12:08
Over 2,000 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
11:57
Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan at qualification for Asian Futsal Championship
11:39
Turkish company claims $ 25 mln from Transport Ministry for breach of contract
11:10
National football team of Kyrgyzstan rises to 94th place in FIFA ranking