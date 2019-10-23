17:45
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe accepted Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and invited the head of the republic to visit Japan again. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with Shinzo Abe today. The parties discussed prospects for Kyrgyz-Japanese bilateral cooperation.

Shinzo Abe noted that he was pleased with the first meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov and his visit to the country. He thanked the president of Kyrgyzstan for his support in connection with the casualties as a result of a typhoon that recently hit Japan.

«Cooperation between Japan and Kyrgyzstan is developing in the areas of inter-parliamentary relations, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction. Countries share common values ​​in the protection of human rights and support the development of parliamentary democracy. We are ready to intensify cooperation in many areas, including in the field of high-quality technologies,» said Shinzo Abe.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the Japanese people on the enthronement of the Emperor Naruhito.

According to the president, Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with Japan. He noted the great potential in the field of small and medium entrepreneurship.

The President announced the growing interest of Japanese companies in implementing business projects in Kyrgyzstan, noting their successful activities.

 «I would like to draw attention to the great hydropower potential of Kyrgyzstan. We have good opportunities for the construction of small hydropower plants. In order to develop cooperation in the energy sector, we are ready to send a delegation to Japan in the near future,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan, as a member of the EAEU and holder of GSP + status, has export potential and needs to improve infrastructure, in particular, construction of phytosanitary laboratories.

The President invited the Prime Minister of Japan to visit Kyrgyzstan. Shinzo Abe accepted the invitation. «I will be glad to visit your beautiful country,» he said.
