Kyrgyz goods not allowed into EAEU due to problems with labelling, certificates

«Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union return products from Kyrgyzstan because of problems with labelling and certificates,» Berdimamat Adanbaev, Director of the Center for Standardization and Metrology of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, said at a press conference today.
«One needs to check the shelf life, indicate not only the date, but also the time, if we are talking about products that are stored for 72 hours. If you do not specify such parameters, then the inspectors will consider this as an incorrect labelling and will not let the products into the state of the union,» said Berdimamat Adanbaev.
He stressed that there are 33 laboratories in Kyrgyzstan that are included in the EAEU register and can draw up declarations and certificates of conformity for products.