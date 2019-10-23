14:37
Goods must comply with 3 technical regulations in delivery to EAEU

Products imported and manufactured on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union must comply with requirements of three technical regulations. Head of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Department of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Shabdanov told today at a press conference.

According to him, goods must comply with the regulations on Food Safety, Food Products in Terms of Labeling, Packaging Safety.

In addition, there should be phytosanitary and veterinary certificates, a way bill indicating all the information, an invoice and other documents are needed.

Bakyt Shabdanov

 In addition, meat and meat products, milk and dairy products must comply with the requirements of the regulation on Food Safety, Food Products in Terms of Labeling, Safety of Packaging, Safety of Meat and Meat Products, Safety of Milk and Dairy Products, Safety of Food Additives, Flavorings and Technological Processing Aids.

Light industry products must comply with the requirements of the regulation on Safety of Light Industry Products.
