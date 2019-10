A man was removed from the roof of an unfinished 9-story building on Zhantaev Street in Tokmak city. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Four rescuers were involved in the operation, who did not allow the 45-50 years old man to commit suicide. He was handed over to officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details of the incident have not yet been reported.