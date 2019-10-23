Man steals money from donation box in Bishkek

A man stole money from a donation box in a supermarket in Ak-Orgo housing estate in Bishkek. The Central Police Department of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

«A statement was received on October 19. Pre-trial proceedings have begun, and search is underway. The suspect has not yet been found,» the police commented.

A surveillance camera recorded that a man came into the supermarket on October 16 at about 6 p.m. He opened the donation box, took out money from there and went away. At the same time, he caused no suspicions neither of the employees of the supermarket, nor the clients in the process of the theft. Lack of money was noticed three days later — on October 19.

As noted, the box belongs to the supermarket. The collected money was taken to an orphanage or a senior home once a year. About 30,000 soms were collected annually.