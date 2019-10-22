At least 2,150 citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Russia joined a new trade union of migrants created in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The head of Insan Leilek Public Foundation Gulnara Derbisheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the migrants’ trade union will work only in the southern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Its first congress was held in Isfana last weekend, where its leaders were elected. The vice chairpersons are a young girl and a guy who are in migration. The number of trade union members is limited,» said Gulnara Derbisheva.

A cooperation agreement was signed with the Russian Association «New Trade Unions». «We will provide them with information about the violation of the labor rights of our compatriots. As you know, migration from Kyrgyzstan to Russia is accompanied by numerous violations of the rights of migrants and members of their families,» said the head of the foundaton.

According to the State Migration Service, 650,000 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic earn money in the Russian Federation. Many labor migrants come from Batken region.