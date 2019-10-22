Boy from Bishkek performs at “Amazing People” talent show

Twelve-year-old Arsen Rakhymbekov from Bishkek performed at the Russian talent show «Amazing People». The show was aired on October 20 on Russia-1 television channel.

The teenager did sums at incredible speed, competing with third-year students of the Faculty of Mathematics that caused delight among the audience and impressed the jury of the competition. The young Bishkek resident completed the calculations the fastest.

Last year, Arsen participated in the Mental Calculation World Cup, which was held in Germany, where he was the only representative from Central Asia. And recently, he took the first place at the Olympiad held in Issyk-Kul region.

The teenager says he is usually called a boy — calculator. «Once I saw one participant of «Amazing People» show, who counted very quickly and decided to learn as well. My brother and I began to study mental arithmetic, we are still competing and improving. I would not have achieved such success without my brother,» said Arsen.

According to him, he makes calculations at a speed of 3 milliseconds.