Officials of Kyrgyzstan to use electric cars

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan instructed to develop a program on replacement of the fleet of government agencies by electric vehicles. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

It will be carried out without allocation of additional funds from the state budget. The Prime Minister stressed that state bodies should be an example for citizens. Therefore, current budget expenditures for the purchase of fuel and lubricants, repair of the fleet and other items, aimed at maintaining the fleet, have been already analyzed.

A special tariff for electricity in the amount of 1.59 soms for charging the batteries of electric vehicles will be approved.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev also instructed to initiate changes to the Tax Code and impose a moratorium on the payment of VAT for electric vehicles. In addition, this type of transport will be exempt from the payment of transport tax and value added tax for components and charging infrastructure.

«We need to draw up investment proposals for electric vehicle manufacturers in order to start implementation of leasing programs. Then the funds that are allocated annually to maintain the fleet of state bodies can be used to implement leasing programs without additional burden on the state budget,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.