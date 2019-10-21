15:17
Car burns down in Toktogul district of Kyrgyzstan

A car burned down on Bishkek — Osh highway in Toktogul district of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out in the engine compartment of Honda Stream.

«A fire and rescue group visited the scene. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. No victims and injured were reported,» the ministry said.

The traffic police of Jalal-Abad region specified that the police were investigating circumstances of the case. However, they did not receive a message about the fire.
