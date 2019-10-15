Jeenbekov’s season is over. Supporters of Arstan Alai demand to give him power

Supporters of an activist Arstan Alai held a rally near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek the day before.

The protesters held placards with slogans, including «politicians with old concepts led us to a crisis, to a standstill.»

They demanded from the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to peacefully transfer power to Arstan Alai.

According to supporters of Arstan Alai, the universe demonstrates that «Jeenbekov’s season is over.» They believe that Sooronbai Jeenbekov «is not able to rule the Kyrgyz people and save the mankind.»

Recall, Arstan Alai (Abdyldaev) is the author of a well-known meme in Kyrgyzstan «There Will Be No Winter». This time, he said that he would become a president of the universe in 2020.