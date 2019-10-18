Teenager hangs himself in Aksy, his girlfriend commits suicide 2 days later

A 15-year-old teenager hanged himself in Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Regional Department of Internal Affairs told 24.kg news agency.

The police received information about the suicide on October 9. The operational investigative group found body of the schoolboy in the barn.

«There were no signs of violent death on the body. It turned out that the teacher had previously taken the cell phone from the deceased for using it during a lesson. The teacher called the parents of the teenager to school. He hanged himself at about 14.00. Parents refused forensic examination; they have no claims to anyone,» the police department said.

Girlfriend of the teenager also committed suicide.

«On October 11, the 15-year-old girl hanged herself in Tash-Kumyr in the barn of her own house. No injuries were found on her body. A note: «Mom, forgive me» was found next to the body.