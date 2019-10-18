15:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Teenager hangs himself in Aksy, his girlfriend commits suicide 2 days later

A 15-year-old teenager hanged himself in Aksy district, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Regional Department of Internal Affairs told 24.kg news agency.

The police received information about the suicide on October 9. The operational investigative group found body of the schoolboy in the barn.

«There were no signs of violent death on the body. It turned out that the teacher had previously taken the cell phone from the deceased for using it during a lesson. The teacher called the parents of the teenager to school. He hanged himself at about 14.00. Parents refused forensic examination; they have no claims to anyone,» the police department said.

Girlfriend of the teenager also committed suicide.

 «On October 11, the 15-year-old girl hanged herself in Tash-Kumyr in the barn of her own house. No injuries were found on her body. A note: «Mom, forgive me» was found next to the body.
link:
views: 102
Print
Related
Teenager falls from fifth floor window in Bishkek
Patient jumps from polyclinic's window in Zhaiyl district
Resuscitator commits suicide in Zhaiyl district
14-year-old girl dies after jumping from ninth floor window in Bishkek
Ninth-grader commits suicide in Novopavlovka village
15-year-old girl hangs herself in Sokuluk district
13-year-old girl commits suicide in Kara-Suu district
Bodies of guy and girl hanging on tree found in Sokuluk district
Man dies after fall from 8th floor window in Bishkek
Child suicide rate decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
18 October, Friday
14:27
Member of SDPK Political Council Mirbek Aitikeev flees to Sweden
14:15
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
14:01
Moscow police illegally detain two Kyrgyzstanis
13:54
Teenager hangs himself in Aksy, his girlfriend commits suicide 2 days later
13:42
Akyns to tell Kyrgyzstanis about inflation and family budget