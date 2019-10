Two citizens of Pakistan, who participated in a mass brawl in Bishkek, were placed in detention center 1. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

Two 19-year-old students were placed in the pretrial detention center for two months.

Recall, a mass brawl between foreign students occurred on October 14 at the International Medical University. The citizens of Pakistan could not share beds in a dormitory room. Two participants were detained.