14:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Manas airport refutes information about dismissal of 30 employees

Manas Management Company commented on the information distributed in social media about dismissal of 30 employees. The company issued an official statement by its President Nursultan Belekov.

According to him, the information is not true. «Manas Management Company is an operator of the airport’s cargo terminal and a flight catering center. At the same time, Manas International Airport OJSC holds 100% of the company’s shares. As a part of our activities, we are constantly working to improve the quality of customer service, as well as to increase aviation security measures. All import and export cargo that arrives and departs through the airport is handled at Manas Management, so we cannot but pay attention to aviation security,» explained Nursultan Belekov.

He noted that as a part of this activity, the company has been studying the situation in order to detect and eliminate security problems in the last 3-4 months. «And such weaknesses have been identified. We received several comments from specialists of the Civil Aviation Agency that security measures should be provided by a single service throughout the airport. Today, Manas Management has its own security service, and the airport has its own.

According to the Kyrgyz Air Code, the airport is fully responsible for aviation security. In this regard, we made an agreed decision that 30 Manas Management employees will be transferred to the aviation security service of Manas International Airport. The information that 30 employees are fired is untrue. The decision was made to transfer them with keeping their salary,» said Nursultan Belekov.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Withdrawal of $ 5 million from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev charged
$5 million withdrawn from Manas Airport, criminal case opened
Passengers of Bishkek – Antalya flight awaiting departure at airport for 7 hours
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Germany interested in Manas International Airport
Manas International Airport asks passengers to arrive at airport in advance
Stateless man living in secure zone of Manas airport for 3 months
Bishkek – Istanbul flight delayed due to technical reasons
Manas airport operates in normal mode
10 flights delayed at Manas airport due to bad weather
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
13:42
Preliminary dates of days off in 2020 announced
13:24
Teenager dies after falling from fifth-floor window in Bishkek
13:14
Batukaev’s release. Court refuses to declassify volume of criminal case
13:01
Manas airport refutes information about dismissal of 30 employees
12:17
Two Kyrgyz universities get into best universities ranking