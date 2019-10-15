14:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Russia donates mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan

Russia donated another mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The transfer ceremony was held in Moscow. The mobile clinic will be sent to Batken region.

Four more clinics have been transferred earlier. With their help, preventive examinations are carried out in four regions of the country: Chui, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul and Osh.

«Thanks to this project, the population of the republic from hard-to-reach regions, who do not have access to various medical services, can receive timely information about the symptoms and ways of transmission of infectious diseases. Patients can also undergo on-site free examination and testing for a number of infectious diseases, measure blood sugar level, undergo ultrasound examination of internal organs,» said the Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Russia calls on conflicting parties in Kyrgyzstan for restraint
Over 22,000 Kyrgyzstanis become citizens of Russia over past 2 years
Import of over 20 tons of cheese from Kyrgyzstan into Altai Krai prevented
Foreigners with Kyrgyz documents arrested in Moscow
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Each meeting with friends from Russia improves our relation
Sooronbai Jeenbekov discusses SCO summit with Ambassador of Russia
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over air crash
Kyrgyzstan and Russia achieve success in military training for 25 years
Sergei Shoigu: Kyrgyzstan can always count on support of Russia
Russia to grant Kyrgyzstan two Mi-8 helicopters, 7 armored carriers
Popular
Man dies in fire in Bishkek Man dies in fire in Bishkek
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
15 October, Tuesday
13:43
Keremet Bank presents new logotype
13:28
Russia donates mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan
13:21
Keremet Bank prioritizes regional development in its work
13:00
Farid Niyazov complains about inaction of investigators
11:54
Brawl breaks out between foreign students in Bishkek