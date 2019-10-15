Russia donates mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan

Russia donated another mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The transfer ceremony was held in Moscow. The mobile clinic will be sent to Batken region.

Four more clinics have been transferred earlier. With their help, preventive examinations are carried out in four regions of the country: Chui, Jalal-Abad, Issyk-Kul and Osh.

«Thanks to this project, the population of the republic from hard-to-reach regions, who do not have access to various medical services, can receive timely information about the symptoms and ways of transmission of infectious diseases. Patients can also undergo on-site free examination and testing for a number of infectious diseases, measure blood sugar level, undergo ultrasound examination of internal organs,» said the Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev.