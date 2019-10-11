19:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev refuses to come to court

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused to attend hearing of the case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told journalists.

He recalled: earlier, Almazbek Atambayev had already said that he would not play a role that was assigned to him in this trial. Preliminary hearing was postponed to October 14.

The former prosecutor general Indira Dzholdubaeva, the former adviser to the chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Kalybek Kachkynaliev and a professor Abdukhalim Raimzhanov were summoned to court today.
link:
views: 202
Print
Related
Alga Kylychev transferred to temporary detention facility
Alga Kylychev testifies against former president Atambayev and SDPK
Almazbek Atambayev interrogated only within Aziz Batukaev’s case
Atambayev’s case. Former president does not testify
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov was asked to place Almazbek Atambayev under house arrest
Atambayev and Aprel TV have to pay 100,000 each of 3 politicians
Almazbek Atambayev faces another criminal case involving Egor Skobeev
Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev fired from SCNS
SDPK congratulates ex-president Atambayev on his birthday
Popular
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
11 October, Friday
17:29
Bishkek Dom Malyutki baby orphanage marks its 100th anniversary
16:21
TV presenter Andrey Malakhov to teach Kyrgyz journalists
15:59
Strong wind expected in Bishkek
15:47
Scandal with reanimobiles. Health Ministry has to appeal to court
15:28
Kyrgyz Football Federation to be fined due to hooliganism of fan