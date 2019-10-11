Almazbek Atambayev refuses to come to court

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev refused to attend hearing of the case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. His lawyer Sergei Slesarev told journalists.

He recalled: earlier, Almazbek Atambayev had already said that he would not play a role that was assigned to him in this trial. Preliminary hearing was postponed to October 14.

The former prosecutor general Indira Dzholdubaeva, the former adviser to the chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Kalybek Kachkynaliev and a professor Abdukhalim Raimzhanov were summoned to court today.