18:57
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

Tamchy investment zone: Cabinet of Ministers speeds up launch of special regime

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting focused on the implementation of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Special Financial Investment Territory Tamchy with a Special Legal Regime and Status.»

It was noted at the meeting that the law was adopted in accordance with a presidential decree on the establishment of a special investment territory with a special legal regime in Issyk-Kul region, as well as an independent international dispute resolution center applying English law. As part of its implementation, a roadmap for developing subordinate regulatory legal acts has been approved.

Participants discussed measures to accelerate the practical implementation of the law, as well as emerging challenges and ways to address them jointly. Following the meeting, protocol instructions were issued to relevant state bodies.

In addition, Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov, together with English law consultants, demonstrated a presentation on the establishment of an independent international dispute resolution center in Kyrgyzstan, its operating procedures, as well as the goals and prospects of its activities.

It was emphasized that the creation of the special financial investment territory Tamchy is aimed at increasing the investment attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic and creating favorable legal and economic conditions for investors, including foreign ones.
link: https://24.kg/english/354676/
views: 131
Print
Related
Tamchy SFIT: How new investment zone being created in Issyk-Kul region
International Dispute Resolution Center to be opened in Tamchy investment zone
Tamchy investment zone: Project implementation discussed with Singapore company
President Japarov signs law on special financial investment territory Tamchy
Sadyr Japarov calls on MPs to support creation of financial center in Tamchy
Three-story airport terminal under construction in Issyk-Kul region
Financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi — Dastan Bekeshev
National Investment Fund starts its work in Kyrgyzstan
Investment territory with special status to appear in Tamchy
Investment Council reformatted in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
15 December, Monday
17:59
Automated information system Investments to be launched in 2026 Automated information system Investments to be launched...
17:53
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
17:44
Tamchy investment zone: Cabinet of Ministers speeds up launch of special regime
17:17
India strengthens defense and security ties with Central Asia
17:04
Kyrgyzstan launches electronic platform for obtaining Digital Nomad status