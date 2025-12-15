Tamchy investment zone: Cabinet of Ministers speeds up launch of special regime

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting focused on the implementation of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Special Financial Investment Territory Tamchy with a Special Legal Regime and Status.»

It was noted at the meeting that the law was adopted in accordance with a presidential decree on the establishment of a special investment territory with a special legal regime in Issyk-Kul region, as well as an independent international dispute resolution center applying English law. As part of its implementation, a roadmap for developing subordinate regulatory legal acts has been approved.

Participants discussed measures to accelerate the practical implementation of the law, as well as emerging challenges and ways to address them jointly. Following the meeting, protocol instructions were issued to relevant state bodies.

In addition, Minister of Justice Ayaz Baetov, together with English law consultants, demonstrated a presentation on the establishment of an independent international dispute resolution center in Kyrgyzstan, its operating procedures, as well as the goals and prospects of its activities.

It was emphasized that the creation of the special financial investment territory Tamchy is aimed at increasing the investment attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic and creating favorable legal and economic conditions for investors, including foreign ones.