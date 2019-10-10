13:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Photo exhibition opened on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

A photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the statesman of the Kyrgyz SSR Turdakun Usubaliev has opened in Bishkek on the central square Ala-Too. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Archival photographs that depict working moments of the labor activity of the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan are presented at the exhibition.

The opening ceremony was attended by schoolchildren, a grandson of Turdakun Usubaliev, a deputy of the Bishkek City Council Ermek Usubaliev, the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Almaz Kenenbaev, Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova, Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova, the Chairman of the Bishkek City Council Zhanybek Abirov, public figures, statesmen, and city residents.

Students of Bishkek schools had a lesson in the history of Kyrgyzstan, based on photographs of the exhibition.

 «The children liked this format so much that they didn’t let the honorary visitors of the exhibition go for a long time, enthusiastically asking the guests about each photo,» the City Administration noted.

Citizens and guests of the capital will be able to attend the exhibition until the end of October.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Photo exhibition dedicated to Osh opened in southern capital
Photo exhibition about Kyrgyzstan opens in Riga
Bishkek hosts World Press Photo exhibition
90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov. Photo exhibition opened in New York
Photography exhibition "Pishpek - Frunze - Bishkek" opens in capital
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
Popular
Teacher from Turkey could not fall in love with Bishkek and is glad to leave Teacher from Turkey could not fall in love with Bishkek and is glad to leave
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
10 October, Thursday
13:43
Strong wind blows off sports hall roof in Alai district
13:36
Kyrgyzstani distributing extremist materials on social networks arrested
13:05
Safe City: Cameras to be installed at 44 intersections within 2nd stage
12:50
Photo exhibition opened on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
12:17
Ex-director of Unit Print printing house detained in Bishkek