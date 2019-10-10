Photo exhibition opened on Ala-Too square in Bishkek

A photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the statesman of the Kyrgyz SSR Turdakun Usubaliev has opened in Bishkek on the central square Ala-Too. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Archival photographs that depict working moments of the labor activity of the first Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan are presented at the exhibition.

The opening ceremony was attended by schoolchildren, a grandson of Turdakun Usubaliev, a deputy of the Bishkek City Council Ermek Usubaliev, the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Almaz Kenenbaev, Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova, Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova, the Chairman of the Bishkek City Council Zhanybek Abirov, public figures, statesmen, and city residents.

Students of Bishkek schools had a lesson in the history of Kyrgyzstan, based on photographs of the exhibition.

«The children liked this format so much that they didn’t let the honorary visitors of the exhibition go for a long time, enthusiastically asking the guests about each photo,» the City Administration noted.

Citizens and guests of the capital will be able to attend the exhibition until the end of October.