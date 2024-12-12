Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters

On the occasion of International Mountain Day and ahead of the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution proclaiming October 23 as International Snow Leopard Day, Kyrgyzstan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations organized a photo exhibition «Snow Leopard: Envoy of Asia’s High Mountain Ecosystems.» The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Permanent Representatives of Mongolia, Nepal, Andorra, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Albania, Eritrea, Austria, Singapore, El Salvador, Georgia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Malawi, Moldova, Saint Lucia, as well as diplomats from other UN member states and representatives of international organizations, including the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the Snow Leopard Trust.

The event served as a significant platform to showcase Kyrgyzstan’s global leadership in biodiversity conservation, promoting mountainous countries’ issues, and the protection of unique high-altitude ecosystems.

The photo exhibition celebrates the snow leopard as a unique symbol of Asia’s high-mountain ecosystems and an integral part of biodiversity. The showcased works call on the global community to reflect on the importance of snow leopards and their habitats, reminding of the need to protect them.