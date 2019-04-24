19:21
Photo exhibition about Kyrgyzstan opens in Riga

Photo exhibition «Picturesque Kyrgyzstan in the heart of Riga» was opened in the capital of Latvia. Press service of the Bishkek City Council reported.

The photo exhibition was opened at the suggestion of the Riga City Council. The Bishkek City Council, whose delegation is in the capital of Latvia now, organized the exhibition.

The Chairman of the Bishkek City Council, Zhanybek Abirov, noted that every visitor of the exhibition would be able to see all the beauty of mountainous Kyrgyzstan and a part of Kyrgyz culture.

«Having offered us to organize the photo exhibition, the Riga City Council made an invaluable contribution to the cultural development of the two countries and laid a good start for the cultural dialogue between Riga and Bishkek. We are ready to support organization of a similar photo exhibition about Latvia in Bishkek,» he said.

The Bishkek City Council noted that this was the second working visit of deputies to Riga. A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the two cities in October 2018.
