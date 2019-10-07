12:14
Six people die in mines in two cities of Batken region

Six people were poisoned by carbon monoxide and died in mines in Kyzyl-Kiya and Sulyukta cities of Batken region. Ministry of Emergency Satiations of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Three men, 44-year-old Y.N., 43-year-old Y.Zh. and 40-year-old Ya.K., mined coal at Abduhakar-Ken mine in Sulyukta on October 5. Six rescuers left for the place, they delivered the injured to the hospital, but they died.

«The second case of carbon monoxide poisoning occurred in Kyzyl-Kiya on October 6. Three men, 21-year-old A.A., 42-year-old T.B. and 32-year-old M.T., mined coal. Rescuers pulled the bodies of the dead out and handed them over to ambulance doctors,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
