Family gets poisoned by carbon monoxide in Osh, 5-year-old child dies

A family got poisoned by carbon monoxide in Osh city. A five-year-old child died. The press service of the city’s Department of Internal Affairs reported.

On February 1, the ambulance service received information that a 33-year-old resident of Amir-Temir Street and her five children were hospitalized in the Osh Regional Children’s Hospital. However, one child born in 2020 died.

The mother and other children continue treatment in the medical facility. An investigation is underway. According to preliminary information, the family got poisoned by carbon monoxide.