16:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Mother and 2 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Suzak

A resident of Suzak and two her children died from carbon monoxide poisoning at home. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

On January 21, district police department of Suzak received information about death as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at about 10.40 am.

Investigation team found bodies of a resident of Suzak K.A.,34, her son B.N., 7, and daughter B.S., 5.

It turned out that the husband of the deceased works in Russia.

The fact was registered. Relatives said they had no complaints against anyone, and refused a forensic examination.
link: https://24.kg/english/141252/
views: 43
Print
Related
Accidents at mines. PM instructs to provide assistance to families of victims
Six people die in mines in two cities of Batken region
Woman dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in Bishkek
73-year-old woman dies from carbon dioxide poisoning in Tokmak
Two children in serious condition after carbon monoxide poisoning in Talas
Students and teacher poisoned by carbon monoxide in Osh region
Family of four poisoned by carbon monoxide in Suzak district
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index Bishkek takes 410th place in Cost of Living Index
22 January, Wednesday
16:29
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov takes place in Tyup
16:22
Mother and 2 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Suzak
15:57
Foreigner with counterfeit $ 500 arrested in Osh city
15:38
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Anti-Doping Center
15:17
Scammer pretending to be a policeman arrested in Bishkek