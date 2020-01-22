Mother and 2 children die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Suzak

A resident of Suzak and two her children died from carbon monoxide poisoning at home. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

On January 21, district police department of Suzak received information about death as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at about 10.40 am.

Investigation team found bodies of a resident of Suzak K.A.,34, her son B.N., 7, and daughter B.S., 5.

It turned out that the husband of the deceased works in Russia.

The fact was registered. Relatives said they had no complaints against anyone, and refused a forensic examination.