President Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Teachers’ Day

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated citizens on the Teachers’ Day. Presidential press service reported.

The Head of the Presidential Administration Dosaly Esenaliev read out the congratulation of the head of state at a festive event.

«Construction of a digital society, formation of a knowledge-based economy require strengthening of the role of education, introduction of modern teaching methods. Our main task is to create conditions for obtaining a quality education by every citizen. Knowledge should unlock a person’s potential, adapt him or her to changes in the world,» the congratulation says.

«We are striving for raising a highly educated, entrepreneurial, motivated for development generation. To achieve such success, the work of an educator, teacher, and lecturer of professional educational institutions at all levels becomes more important,» the press service quoted the head of state as saying.

High professionalism, love for work, awareness of responsibility towards the country and the future generation are the most necessary qualities.

It is noted that the state is making every effort to develop the education system and improve the working conditions of teachers. New kindergartens and schools were commissioned, the material and technical base of educational organizations is improving, including in digitalization sphere.

The state will not stop there; creation of decent conditions for teachers for the sake of the future of children and the republic is one of our priority areas. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President expressed appreciation for the tireless work on training and educating the youth of Kyrgyzstan and wished education workers good health, happiness and great success.