Prime Minister signs decree on increase of teachers' salaries

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree on raising salaries of employees of the educational system. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The document equalized the terms and conditions of payment to teachers with a specialist diploma and workers with higher education under the master’s program.

By the decision of the Government, the size of the base part of salaries is increased by 30 percent for employees of general educational and pre-school organizations, as well as organizations of primary and secondary vocational education and for certain categories of workers of the educational system.

«Despite all the skeptical forecasts that it will be extremely difficult to find funds for such a substantial increase in salaries, we have found them. By the end of 2019, additional 1.7 billion soms will be required, and next year — about 7 billion soms,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government has found the necessary funds in the budget to raise salaries of about 120,000 education workers.
