Case on murder of journalist Alisher Saipov reopened in Kyrgyzstan

Investigation of criminal case on murder of journalist Alisher Saipov was reopened in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

The investigation is headed by the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Osh city. «The investigation was resumed on August 29. The investigation is being conducted under the Article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the department said.

An independent journalist Alisher Saipov was killed on October 24, 2007. He was shot and killed with a Makarov pistol in the center of the southern capital. Police detained Abdufarid Rasulov on suspicion of murder. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but later the Supreme Court sent the case for review, Abdufarid Rasulov was released.

At different periods of his life, Alisher Saipov collaborated with Ferghana agency, Voice of America and Radio Liberty. Before his death, he published a newspaper Siesat (Politics) in Uzbek that was popular in the south of Kyrgyzstan.