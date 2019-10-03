Interior Ministry to thoroughly investigate incident with Azattyk journalists

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan promises that the incident involving Azattyk Media employees will be thoroughly investigated. The ministry reported.

Pre-trial proceedings on the fact are controlled by the leadership of the Interior Ministry. «Due to the fact that investigative and active search measures are currently underway, and taking into account the secrecy of the investigation, we will additionally report all the details. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic notes that the incident was registered and this fact will be thoroughly and objectively investigated,» the Interior Ministry stressed.

On September 28, camera man of Azattyk Aibek Kulchumanov was shooting near the house of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service Raimbek Matraimov (known as Raim-Million) in the southern capital. At that moment, people ran out of the house, pinned the journalist’s arms to his sides and took away a remote control from a drone, a mobile phone and video cameras.