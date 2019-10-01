Withdrawal of $ 5 million from Manas. Mirlan Begaliev charged

Mirlan Begaliev was detained within the criminal case on transfer of $ 5 million from Manas to offshore companies. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Mirlan Begaliev was the head of the Legal Department of Manas International Airport OJSC in 2014. In December 2018, after the resignation of the head of the company Emir Chukuev, he became an Acting Chairman of the Board of the OJSC. He currently holds the position of a Member of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC.

In addition, the former head of the Financial and Economic Directorate Zhanyl Abikova is also involved in the case.

A witness in the case is the former Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC and the ex-mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov. His lawyer Sergey Slesarev told reporters about this.

Recall, the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes opened a criminal case on the withdrawal of $ 5 million from Manas International Airport OJSC through offshore companies in 2014.